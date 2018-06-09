Ian Russ from East Aurora competes in Section Two of the Boys 3200 Meter run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Leah Pasqualetti from Orchard Park high school clears 12 feet at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Madelyn Harrison from Hamburg competes in the Division 1 Shot Put at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Miquela Hunter from Olmstead wins section 2 of the Girls 400 Meter Dash at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Shevaughn Allen from JFK high school competes in the Boys Triple Jump Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Jon Surdej from Lancaster high school competes in the Boys Division 1 shot put at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Jenna Crean from Orchard Park high school competes in heat 2 of the Division 1 200 Meter Dash at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Ian Russ from East Aurora high school leads section 2 of the Boys 3200 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Nate Davis from Sweet Home high school competes in the Division 1 long jump at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Megan McLaughlin from East Aurora high school competes in Section 1 of the Girls 3000 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Tapestry runners Nevaeh Parker, Taylor Hunter, Mirielle Ngoopos, and Nia Stevens, pose with first place medals won in the Girls 4&100 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Cleveland Hill runners Chris Diem, Aaron Wahler, Du2019Mario Grant, and Javon Thomas pose with the first place medal after winning the Division 2, Boys 4&100 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracsue High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Jamillyah Mallory from Amherst high school competes in the Division 1 Girls Triple Jump at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Javon Thomas from Cleveland Hill high school runs the final leg in the Division 2 Boys 4&100 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Gabrielle Gaygen from Williamsville North high school clears 11 feet in the pole vault at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracsue High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Nrendo Murty from St. Maryu2019s high jumps in the Boys Pentathlon at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Jayla Moss from Cheektowaga high school wins heat 2 of the Division 2 Girls 100 Meter Dash at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Jenna Crean from Orchard Park high scgool wins Section 2 of the Girls Division 2, 400 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Jenna Crean from Orchard Park high school wins Section 2 of the Division 1 Girls 400 Meter Dash at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Michael Peppy from Maple Grove competes in Section 1 of the Division 1, 3200 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Nathaniel Davis from Sweet Home high school runs the final leg of the Division 1, Boys 4&100 meter run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Emilee Hanlon from Dunirk high school competes in the Division 2 Girls long jump at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Chalise Brundige from Cardinal Ou2019Hara runs leg one of Section 1 Girls 4&100 Division 2 relay the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Javon homas from Cleveland Hill high school competes in Section 2 of the Boys Division 2 Boys 200 Meter Dash the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Kahniya James from Lockport high school competes in Section 3 of the Division 1 200 Meter Dash at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Payton Rowe from Springville Griffith Institute competes in Section 3 of the Division 2, 400 Meter Hurdles at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Shevaughn Allen from JFK high school competes in Flight 2 of the Boys Triple Jump Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Molly McLaughlin from East Aurora high school competes in Section 2 of the Girls 800 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Kathryn Blair from Iroquois high school competes in Section 2 of the Girls 800 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Sebastian Melendez from Grand Island High school competes in Section 2 of the Boys 800 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Andy Piettantoni from Lancaster high school competes in the Division 1 Boys Shot Put at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Tyler Doty from St. Joeu2019s high school competes in the Division 1 Boys Shot Put at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Jon Surdej from Lancaster high school competes in the Division 1 Boys Shot Put at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Michael Allender from Lew-Port high school competes in Heat 1 of the Boys 200 Meter Dash Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Anna Rybczynski from West Seneca West competes in Section 2 of the Girls 400 Meter Hurdles Division 1 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Christina Funderburk from Cleveland Hill high school runs the final leg in Section 2 of the Girls 400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Kathryn Blair from Iroquois high school runs leg one in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Molly McGlaughlin from East Aurora high school runs leg one in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Laina Caparaso from Iroquois high school runs leg two in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Maddie McLaughlin from East Aurora high school runs leg two in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Megan McLaughlin from East Aurora and Logan Street from East Aurora high school runs the third leg in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Leah Street from Iroquois high school runs the fourth leg in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Robert Bragg from Cheektowaga high school runs leg one in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Noah Williams from Cheektowaga high school runs leg two in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Seth Fonda from Cheektowaga high school runs leg three in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Seth Conner from Cheektowaga high school runs leg four in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracsue High School on Friday June 8, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Matt Skakal from Lancaster high school runs leg one in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 1 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Jared Rogalski from Lancaster high school runs leg two in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 1 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Zach Brainard from Lancaster high school runs leg three in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 1 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Derek Walter from Lancaster high school runs leg four in the 4&400 Meter Relay Division 1 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
Ian Russ from East Aurora leads the Boys 3200 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday June 8, 2018.
