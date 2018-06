The 2018 Taste of Country at Coca-Cola Field

The annual WYRK 106.5 FM summer kickoff concert Taste of Country had the crowd hollerin' for more on Friday, June 8, 2018, as country music performers like headliner Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Danielle Bradbery and Kate Mallen entertained fans throughout the night at Coca-Cola Field in downtown Buffalo.