From viral promposal to prom king and queen for Iroquois students

The heartwarming promposal between Iroquois unified basketball teammates Alex O'Donnell and Sydney Hanley went viral.

Friday was the big night, and what a night it was. The two were the center of attention and then Alex and Sydney were honored as the prom king and queen by their classmates.

King and Queen! What else can be said! pic.twitter.com/ro3dYd4xMa — Iroquois Unified Sports (@sports_unified) June 9, 2018

O'Donnell and Hanley have Down syndrome and have been in the same special-education class since elementary school. Along with being basketball teammates, they bowl together and have used sports as way to stay active and involved.