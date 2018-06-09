Emergency room staff call police to report shooting victim

A woman who was apparently shot by a BB gun on Shepard Street in Buffalo wouldn't cooperate with Buffalo police trying to investigate the incident, police reported.

The victim was in the first block of Shepard Street about 1 a.m. Friday when an unknown person shot at her and struck her on the inner forearm. The shooter also struck her car several times, police reported.

Officers found at least two bullet holes and multiple dents in the car possibly related to the shooting, the report stated.

The victim went to Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga, but didn't call police. Emergency room staff at the hospital reported the incident.

Ferry-Fillmore District Police reported the woman was reluctant to give any further information about the incident.