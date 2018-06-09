Eleven individuals and Eldredge team to enter WNY Baseball Hall of Fame

Tim Lock and Harry Shaughnessy formed a stellar middle infield combination at Bishop Neumann High in Williamsville and Western Michigan University. Now they are together again in the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame.

Lock, who died in 1985, was elected to the 2018 class of inductees announced Saturday by the Hall. Shaughnessy, a shortstop who rose as high as the Double-A Texas League in organized baseball, was inducted in 2010.

Eleven individuals including one contributor and one umpire as well as the national champion Eldredge Club team of the mid 1970s will be inducted Sept. 12 at the Lake Erie Italian Club in Lackawanna.

Managed by the late Don O'Brien, Eldredge Club was the 1974 Buffalo Muny and NABF national tournament champion. The team also won Muny League pennants in 1975 and 76 had three-year record of 87-29-1 (.748).

The Eldredge team included: Tim McNamara, Jon Roth, Paul Shields, Jay Trapasso, Ray Mattingly, Ray Sturm, Ray Bellet, Dennis Cichomski, Mike Dixon, John Eaton, Jim Laudan, Pat O'Brien and Bob Tenenini. Team members Lock, Tom Schroeder, Don Valentine and Brian Hansen and general manager Al Henningham are deceased.

Lock, a second baseman, went 3 for 4 with home run and three RBIs to lead Eldredge over Louisville in the deciding game of the best-of-five NABC National championship series at Cazenovia Park.

Other individuals to be enshrined are:

* Mike DiRosa: Once hit 16 home runs in a season as left fielder for Lake View A.C. in Lake Shore Twilight League (1970-85) after playing at Frontier Central and CEBA Lake Shore Reds.

* Mark Drabik: All-WNY player at St. Francis. Standout second baseman and hitter for West Herr in Muny AAA and a Niagara University Hall of Famer.

* Bob Golombek: Former player at Seneca who made his mark as one of top umpires in area for more than 20 years.

* Michael Keating: Pitcher, catcher, third baseman at West Seneca West and Buffalo State. Played and managed West Seneca Kandefers over 22-year span in Suburban League.

* Ron Kolb: Second baseman signed for Kansas City A's by Dan Carnevale in 1956 after playing at Seneca Vocational and with Maroones of AAABA. Active as scout, instructor and owner of indoor baseball facility in Kentucky after leaving pro ball.

* Chris McKeone: Career pitching record of 104-37 and .315 hitter for 18 seasons in Suburban and Muny ball mostly with Boston, Lakeview and West Herr teams. Stopped playing in 2012 after four seasons with Cheektowaga Chiefs in Muny MSBL.

* Steve Nelson: Former South Park High, ECC and UB athlete who played in AAABA, American Legion and Muny as pitcher, first baseman and outfielder. South Park and ECC Hall of Famer.

* Barry Sheldon: Batavia native who was drafted by three different MLB organizations and signed with Orioles. A standout pitcher for Muny League Cardinals. Pitched at New Mexico Highlands University. Went on to career in FBI.

* Bob Weiss: All-Catholic infielder at St. Joe's in mid '50s, was MVP of Boston Town Team which won fifth straight Suburban League All-Around title in 1971.

* Paul Wolf: Elected as a contributor. Managed Muny League Diesel teams to NABF national titles (2015, 2017) and runner-up (2016) and has been Muny League president for last 10 years and is a NABF national vice president.##