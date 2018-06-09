Drugged driver suspected after late Friday crash in Buffalo

A man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs was taken into custody late Friday following a crash near Tonawanda and Niagara streets, Buffalo Police reported.

Police responded to the 11:12 p.m. call of a crash with an injury at the intersection and pulled over a driver traveling on the off-ramp of the Scajaquada Expressway near the scene.

Authorities said the man, whose name was not released, got out of the vehicle. He had blood-shot eyes and a powdery substance in both of his nostrils.

Police said the suspect told them he took ketamine before driving and was headed to Lewiston.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Erie County Medical Center for a blood test and examination and then charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.