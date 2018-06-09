Drag racing dispute may have led to parking lot shooting

Town of Niagara police say that a dispute over drag racing led to a ruckus in the parking lot of the former Gold Circle store on Packard Road last Sunday morning, during which a man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg. One man was arrested and another is being sought for questioning.

Officers responded to the largely vacant plaza at around 2:10 a.m. on June 3 after a report of a large fight with shots fired. Investigators said that an argument began in a group gathered for a drag race. Cameron Czora, 20, of Amherst was punched and allegedly firing a gun as he fell, with the bullet ricocheting and hitting Nolan Swift, who sustained bullet wounds in his right leg.

Witnesses told police that a heavyset Hispanic man also fired several shots into the air during the altercation before fleeing in a white Audi S4. Police are seeking him for questioning. Czora was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.