COOPER, Gary E.

COOPER - Gary E. June 8, 2018, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of the late Jane (Keith) Cooper. Loving father of Gary E. Cooper Jr., Charles E. Cooper, Douglas J. Cooper, Steven R. Cooper, and Penny (Phillip) Popielski. Grandfather of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Brother of Linda Zelmer and the late Barbara Lazarz, Saundra Wandell, Sharon Smith and Ronald Cooper. Friends may call Sunday from 10 am - 1 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main Street North Collins, NY, where Funeral Service will take place at 1 PM. Gary proudly served as a Paratrooper in the US Army and was a member of American Legion Post 1640. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com