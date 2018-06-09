COHAN, Sharon A. (Pula)

Of Lancaster, NY. December 19, 1951 - June 7, 2018. Wife of the late Michael J. Cohan; loving mother of James M. (Meghan) and John F. (Kelli) Cohan; devoted and loving grandmother of Emmy Elizabeth, Margaret Maureen, Addalyn Quinn Cohan and Chase Jacob Novak; daughter of the late Stanley J. and the late Irene (Gajewski); sister of Susan (Joseph) Higgins and the late James M. Pula; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friend of Mary and Bob Diaz. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc. Funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Sunday from 1-5 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Lancaster, NY Monday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. Sharon spearheaded an initiative to organize the Town of Lancaster Police Dispatchers and, with the help of her husband, attorney and co-workers, was able to do so, having them recognized as a collective bargaining unit in 1996. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice foundation. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com