COBADO - Connie M. Age 85, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 3, 2018. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Stephanie A. Bigelow; gracious grandson, Philip J. Bigelow; granddaughter, Tonia M. Bigelow-Rojas; numerous brothers and sisters, as well as great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Everly Wheatley funeral home, on Wednesday, June 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Blessed Sacrament Church on Thursday, June 14, at 11 am. Interment to follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name, to Sacred Heart Church 1621 Park Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20010, Blessed Sacrament Church 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 and St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325.