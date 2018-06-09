CHAPIN, Suzanne Shirley

CHAPIN - Suzanne Shirley Of Kenmore, June 6, 2018; wife of the late Vincent John Chapin of Ottawa, Canada; dear mother of V. Thomas (Mary Terese) Chapin; loving grandmother of Mary Kate, Caroline, Collin and Glen; sister of Lorraine (Jim) Rutkowski, William F. (Roberta) Shirley, III and Thomas B. (Susan) Shirley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Suzanne was formerly one of North America's best concert pianists who performed throughout Canada. She attended the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto and taught piano music at Community Music School of Buffalo and Amherst for over 30 years. She was beloved by many students. Memorial contributions to Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 241 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213, are preferred. Your online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com