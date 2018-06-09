Burglars make off with TV, dining room table while woman is in jail

A Buffalo woman got out of jail this week and returned to find her home was burglarized, according to Buffalo Police.

The woman said an unknown burglar or burglars broke through a rear bedroom window to get into the Ericson Avenue home.

Taken were a 65-inch Vizio television valued at $1,200, a 55-inch RCA television valued at $450 as well as furniture, a dining room table, her queen bed and two refrigerators, the police report stated.

Northeast District Police were investigating.