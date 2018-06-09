BRYSINSKI, Michael R. "Mikey"

Brysinski - Michael R. "Mikey"

June 4, 2018 of Hamburg, NY. Adored father of Owen M. Brysinski; beloved son of Robert and Linda (nee Leibfried) Brysinski; dearest brother of Brian M. Brysinski; and loving companion of Haley Brown. Friends will be received 2-6 PM, Sunday, June 10, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg (Corner Rte. 5 and Camp Rds.), 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 AM, Monday, June 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com