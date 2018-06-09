Bond between Bills rookie Harrison Phillips and Pancho Billa continues

The link between Bills third-round pick Harrison Phillips and super fan Ezra Castro, best known as "Pancho Billa," is continuing.

Castro, a longtime Bills fan from Texas, was invited onto the stage at the NFL Draft by Bills legends Andre Reed and Fred Jackson to help announce a Bills pick. That selection turned out to be Phillips, a defensive lineman from Stanford.

Castro, who is president of the Bills Backers fan group in Dallas and Forth Worth, is being treated for stage four cancer. He learned about it last fall, when he had a checkup for what he thought was a pinched nerve. The doctors ran some tests. They discovered Castro had tumors in his liver, lungs and lymph nodes, and a massive one – wrapped around his spine – that was surgically removed in December.

Castro celebrated his 39th birthday recently, and he received a package this week with Bills memorabilia and items signed by Phillips. The rookie had filmed a short video to wish Castro a happy birthday and told him some items were on the way.

Here is the video with a birthday wish from Phillips:

You helped make my draft night so special, I hope this birthday is one to remember.

Happiest of Birthdays @PanchoBilla1 !!!#PanchoPower #VivaLosBills #OurBuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/nVojp7igR2 — Harrison Phillips (@horribleharry99) May 31, 2018

Here are the items and Castro's reaction:

What a #blessed day, opened up the mail the package from @horribleharry99 came as promised in his video. #BillsMafia, we have an A++ great guy on our team. #VivaLosBills #PanchoPower THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/0qM9XoIRdl — Pancho Billa (@PanchoBilla1) June 6, 2018

