[BN] Blitz newsletter: Could WR Brandon Reilly make the Bills' roster?

Wide receiver Brandon Reilly was the darling of the Bills' 2017 training camp, impressing fans after going undrafted out of Nebraska. He spent most of the year on the practice squad.

What are the chances of Reilly making the team this year? The question came up in Jay Skurski's latest mailbag.

"Does Brandon Reilly have a chance of making the team as the fourth or fifth WR?" Brian Tichy asked.

"You have a chance of making this team as the fourth or fifth wide receiver, Brian," Skurski replied. "So, yes, Reilly has what I would call a very good chance. How many receiver jobs are guaranteed at this point. Kelvin Benjamin is one, then after that it’s wide open. Most would assume that Zay Jones will still have a spot, since giving up on a second-round draft pick after just one year. Counting on Jones for much of anything at this point feels like a reach after the tumultuous offseason he’s had. Veteran Jeremy Kerley is the early favorite for the slot receiver job, but maybe rookie draft pick Austin Proehl or Ray-Ray McCloud can push him. Even if the top three are Benjamin, Jones or Kerley, that leaves two or three jobs wide open."

