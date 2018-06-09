Bisons rained out, will play two Sunday

After a delay of more than an hour, Saturday night’s Buffalo Bisons-Columbus Clippers game at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio, was postponed because of rain. The

teams will play a doubleheader today (Radio 1520, 1 p.m.) to wrap up their scheduled

three-game series.

Columbus won the series opener on Friday, scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 victory to even the season series between the teams at 2-2. Sunday’s games will be the last between the teams this season. Buffalo starting pitchers are expected to be right-handers Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 10.45) and Taylor Guerrieri (1-1, 5.79) again righty Myles Jaye (3-4, 4.47) and lefty Adam Wilk (2-5, 3.56).