Bemus Point man arrested in driveway on DWI charge

A Bemus Point man was arrested Saturday by New York State Police on the charge of driving while intoxicated when they were looking for him on another matter.

State troopers reported they were trying to locate James Aiello to investigate an unrelated complaint when they saw him pulling out of his driveway.

Aiello, 48, failed several field sobriety tests, police said, and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17 when tested at the state police’s Jamestown station.

He also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree. Aiello’s license was previously suspended for an alcohol-related offense, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Town of Ellery Court later this month.