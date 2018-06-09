BASILE, Gerarda D. (Nigro)

Of Lackawanna, NY, June 8, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Carmen Basile; loving mother of Teresa (late Domenico) Nigro, Josephine (Bruno) DiCristofaro, Rachel (Richard) Guz, Joseph (Sue), Anthony (Sandra), Ralph (Sharie), and Carmen (Donna) Basile; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; also survived two sisters and one brother in Italy and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present on Sunday from 1-6PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (Please Assemble at Church). Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Mrs. Basile was a long time member of the Lake Erie Italian Club Women's Auxiliary. Please share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com