84-year-old man reported missing in Hamburg

An 84-year-old man with a cognitive disorder was reported missing in the Village of Hamburg on Saturday evening, Hamburg police said.

A Silver ALert was issued at about 7 p.m. for Robert L. Stuhr, police said. Stuhr is reported to have Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or a related cognitive disorder.

Stuhr was wearing gray or black pants with suspenders and a plaid shirt when he went missing. He is white-haired with brown eyes, 5-foot-8 and about 180 pounds.

According to the alert, he may be driving a Chevy Trax, license number BLJ4124.