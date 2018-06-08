What He Said: Sean McDermott on quarterback reps, Tremaine Edmunds, life after Eric Wood

Q: Coach, can you give us an update on how the quarterback reps shake out is there a point at all, and maybe it started happening [because] we haven’t been here every day, for Josh [Allen] to take any reps other than [just] with the threes?

A: Yeah, so that’s a fluid situation with respect to Josh. In terms of the reps, it’s been, to this point, as I mentioned, Nate [Peterman] and AJ [McCarron] have split the ones and then Josh is working with the threes.

Q: Sean, I know it’s real early in the process here, but Shaq Lawson’s third year after two injuries, with two in your system, just walk us through how important it is for him to show you what he can do and what he might mean to this team?

A: Like most of our guys, and in this case Shaq, this is a time for us to grow, to learn, and this case for Shaq, it’s time that he steps up. He’s adopting the habits of what it takes to be successful in this league on and off the field and he’s consistent both on his approach off the field as he is on the field. That’s what we’re really looking for out of Shaq just like the rest of our players, really, with adjusting to the NFL, adjusting to what’s expected from them and so he continues to grow and improve in those areas.

Q: Coach just with respect to Chris Ivory and Travaris Cadet, you know Cadet, you had him last year, what do you still need to know about Ivory in the scope of this offense through the course of the spring and kind of preparing your evaluation of him for training camp so to speak?

A: Right, Kelly Skipper was with Chris (Ivory) before earlier in both of their careers, so I think we have a pretty good feel for Chris. He’s obviously adjusting to a new offense systematically; we know what he brings to the table. All of our backs are going to have their roles, right, as this things works itself out over the course of the next few months here. We like the facts of what Chris has done with the ball in his hand, without the ball in his hand. He does bring a veteran presence to the table as well in that room which is important. He’s been a nice addition.

Q: As you’re approaching the end of your voluntary sessions, what have you seen out of Tremaine [Edmunds] and have you seen him plateau at any point, whether it’s the learning phase or the on field phase? What have been your impressions of the 20-year old kid still?

A: I think he’s adjusting like the rest of our rookies. He’s embraced that growth mindset, adjusting to life on the field, adjusting, naturally, to life off the field as well. [He is] simply trying to find a place to live and all those things that we take for granted that these, [who] are still young men, are trying to navigate life as young rookies in the NFL and there’s things that go on outside or off the field that they need to be able to check the box as well. He’s done a good job to this point like many of our rookies, and [I’m] excited about the future for all of them, really. The thing that stands our most with Tremaine is his approach, his serious approach to the game. He’s a student of the game and passionate about the game. Those are good qualities early on here.

Q: Has his maturity surprised you or did you get that sense as you were meeting with him or were studying him before the draft?

A: We did to a point; you never really know to what extent until you get the player in the building and you’re around them one day after another, where you’re stacking days on top of days. It’s a little bit unique, I would say, to some extent maybe for a 20-year old, but when you go back to his roots and you get to know his family a little bit and where he comes from and how he was raised, it doesn’t really surprise you overall.

Q: Hey Sean, speaking of day by day, you’ve spent five months now with Brian Daboll in your building g[and] working together. Can you give us the sense of just what you’ve enjoyed most about Brian coaching and what he’s done to this point on your staff?

A: Yeah, I think Brian is a nice piece to our staff in a lot of ways: one, which is, like all of our staff, we try and take the approach of ‘iron sharpens iron’ really where I’m learning from him, he’s learning from me I this case. Again, we’re all learning from one another, so if you just start there, you usually have the start of a pretty good recipe. He has an ability to think at a higher level and he understands trends in terms of what’s going on, what’s trending in and around the NFL. Obviously, there has been an adjustment because the system is different than the system we used last year. I believe the players are really buying into what we’re doing and what Brian is doing as well as the entire offensive staff for that matter. I think there’s a good, healthy competition between the offense and defense on a day to day basis. You guys, as already mentioned, aren’t out there to see what goes on one day after another, but there’s a good level of competition which is good to see at this time of year.

Q: Brian is here for the first time and some of your quarterbacks [are here for the first time]; I know Nate was here last year, but he’s young enough to where he can get re-molded. Is it nice that they’re all kind of coming in at the same time and they can move forward together?

A: To a point, yes. You would like continuity; there’s a lot to be said for continuity in terms of years together, and that’ll be built up over time. That’s part of the goal here. To your point, yes, there is something to be said for an ability to be shaped and molded early on in one’s career.

Q: Sean, have you given any thought to giving Josh a taste of first or second team reps next week since it’s the end of the workouts before a big break and what might be the advantage to doing something like that?

A: Yeah, we’ll just see. It’s a fluid situation; it’s all part of doing what’s best for A, our football team and B, Josh’s development overall. I’m not going to say I’m not going to do it, it’s just what’s the right thing to do at the right time based on our plan. Overall, AJ and Nate will run with the ones and Josh with the threes.

Q: You obviously knew quite a bit about Star [Lotulelei] before you signed him, but now that he’s here and you see how he fits with the others, with his new teammates, do you have a more personalized perspective of what he can bring to this team and what is that? What do you ultimately see Star’s impact being?

A: You know, that’s been fun to watch. I certainly have a past, Brandon [Beane] and I both have experience with Star in Carolina naturally. To watch Star grow and develop and then to been apart for a year and to see him now and how’s he developed more, I really enjoy watching him, just being able to step back because I was more hands-on in Carolina with Star as we drafted Star and now, as a head coach, being able to step back and just watch and just smile a little bit watching him grow off the field as a man, as a husband, as a father, that’s been enjoyable for me. To put him in a room with the likes of Kyle Williams, Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy, Harrison Phillips, some of the other players that are already in that room, I think he’s a good piece to the overall puzzle for us.

Q: Sean, how much of bringing Vontae [Davis] in was about his individual skill set and what he brings on the field and also his ability to nature and bring along Tre’Davious [White]?

A: Well, let’s start with making sure he takes care of himself; it’s hard to nurture if you’re not taking care of your own square on the field. We all have our own square on the field, so you’ve got to take care of your own square first before you can nurture someone else. I’ve seen Vontae really focus on that, and that’s really what we’re asking him to do right now, is to focus on that, get himself ready to go, get himself acclimated to how we do things, and then ready to go for the training camp period of time. It’s been an adjustment up to this point, like it has been for many new players coming into a new system. I think right now, that’s step number one. Number two, yeah you do see a nice bond developing between Tre’Davious, to your point, and Vontae; you watch them on the sideline on a knee, talking through the defense, getting a good feel with Micah [Hyde] and Jordan [Poyer] out there as well and then our nicklebacks. You’re starting to see the signs of that moving forward.

Q: Sean, what would Josh have to do to earn more reps or is it just a matter of wanting to stick to that plan and not to veer from it too early?

A: Yeah, I mean you hit the nail on the head there. It’s early in our process here and we’ve got a plan, we’ve got to stick with it. [It] doesn’t mean we don’t listen and keep put ear to the ground and our eyes peeled for what’s going on and adjust according; that’s important. The important part right now is to develop a good foundation and that’s what we’re doing.

Q: Sean, how have you perceived AJ McCarron and really, his first chance to be the number one guy, since he was the backup [on his previous team]. How have you perceived how he’s taken to that role?

A: He’s done a good job, he really has, with respect to- very passionate about the game, very passionate about his approach day in and day out in terms of habits on and off the field. The great part, as I’ve gotten to know AJ is you watch him and he’s one heck of a teammate, which is, to me, a great compliment as a player, as a quarterback. He has a nice relationship with both Nate and Josh in the meeting room as well, which is important for that dynamic. He’s seen quite a bit of football, and to be able to share that with those two, who are a little bit younger in this case has been a good thing to watch to this point.

Q: Sean, Jim Kelly talked about when he was here [to watch] practice, and he talked about it on Monday, just what he liked about Josh and what he saw from him was his communication skills and bringing the side linemen and running backs in to go over plays. What have you seen from him from an assertive standpoint in that role?

A: Well, I think Jim’s right in terms of communication, that’s a big part of playing quarterback and you can’t just be with the skill players, it has to be O-linemen, tight ends, they have to all be involved. As a leader, that position is a big leadership position, you’ve got to be a man of the people so to speak, so you can’t just be with the people at your position; it’s got to be across the whole offense and in fact, the entire team: not just offense, but also defense and special teams.

Q: With the Eric Wood situation resolved and you have an open roster spot, what level of urgency, if any, is there to make use of that? What are your thoughts regarding that?

A: As far as the roster goes, the approach that Brandon and I take is that we talk every day and really, it’s not about, and you’ve heard us say this before, it’s not about getting to 90, it’s the right 90. We’d rather be patient at this point and just make sure it’s the right player at the right time. I know Brandon and his staff are continuously evaluating that and I know that, when they find the right opportunity, they’ll jump on it.

Q: Coach, for you to go after Rod Streater after what he went through last year, can you tell us what made you want to come back to him and put him on this roster for an opportunity this year?

A: Well you start with the person and the DNA he exhibited last year and just our time together. He was a guy that really worked his tail off on the field, played with a certain level of intensity, energy, toughness that really personifies some of what we’re about. I thought he was having a good camp from a production standpoint as well, and then he had the injury. He was a guy that we targeted to bring back because he does fit in some of those intangible ways and now we want to give him another chance to be productive again and stay healthy this time.