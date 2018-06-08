Want to help Buffalo boost recycling rates? Here's how.

Buffalo has been working for years to boost its recycling rates with marketing campaigns, changes to totes and other programs.

There has been some success – the city has seen an uptick in the amount of materials sent to be reused.

But its quest to reach a 34 percent recycling rate – the national average – remains elusive. That matters, city leaders say, because the more that's recycled, the more money that's saved on disposal costs.

“For every ton we can divert” from total garbage disposal “we save $36.63,” said Susan Attridge, the city’s director of refuse and recycling.

Now, the city is launching a series of programs, including a pilot program to recycle food scraps and a block club competition, to increase the amount of waste that's kept out of landfills.

It comes at a time when the city is raising the garbage user fee for the first time during Mayor Byron W. Brown's 12 years in office. Increases of 11 percent to 40 percent – depending on the size of the tote – will take effect when the new fiscal year begins July 1.

It's a long way from Brown's statement in 2015 that the city could reduce its garbage user fee if recycling rates increased. While the city has since then increased the rates, the Brown administration has not said what rate it would have to reach for the fee to be lowered.

Still, 28.36 percent of the city’s overall waste stream was recycled last year, up from 27.47 percent in 2016 and 25.74 percent in 2015, according to city data. The figures include curbside recycling in green totes, as well as yard waste, in addition to electronics, appliances and clothing donations to nonprofits, including Goodwill or AMVETS.

There were also slight increases in curbside recycling rates, which show how much of the waste picked up at the curb is recycled. Last year, curbside recycling rates were 15.6 percent, up from 15.05 percent in 2016 and 14.39 percent in 2015.

That has coincided with the 2015 launch of the city's recycling campaign, “34andMore Buffalo Recycles,” aimed at increasing recycling rates.

Recent programs aimed at helping city residents recycle include:

* A free shredding event, clothing recycling and bike donation drive will be held for residents on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Front Park, 121 Porter Ave. Accepted materials include confidential documents that contain account or social security numbers, bank or medical statements and tax documents. Items such as junk mail, envelopes and magazines will not be accepted.

* To boost recycling efforts with household food waste, the city had started a Food Scraps Recycling pilot program earlier this week with the Massachusetts Avenue Project.

“Food waste is a large portion of waste, and it’s heavy,” Attridge said. “Up to 20 percent of people’s garbage is food.”

Danielle Rovillo, M.A.P.’s Mobile Market director, said the organization gets lots of requests for a project like this.

“Folks who come to the market ask, ‘Can we get compost from you? Do you compost,’ ” Rovillo said.

Now people can bring their discarded edibles like vegetable and fruit scraps, coffee grounds, tea bags, cut or dried flowers, nut and egg shells to M.A.P.’s Farm Stand in Massachusetts Park between Brayton Street and Shields Avenue. The city will collect the material and transport it to a municipal composting site at Buffalo River Compost.

Materials that will not be accepted include meat, chicken, fish, greasy and oily food, dairy, animal waste, litter or bedding, coal or charcoal, coconuts, diseased or insect-infested houseplants, or biodegradable or compostable plastics.

The two-month Food Scraps Recycling pilot program will run on Wednesdays through July 25, except on July 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.

* For blocks clubs that want to increase recycling in their neighborhoods, the “Let’s Do This!” block club recycling competition is starting up again for the second year. The deadline for block clubs to sign up to participate in this year’s contest is Monday.

Any block club that enters the competition receives $100 worth of beautification materials like shovels, rakes, garden supplies, tulip or daffodil bulbs, Attridge said.