Amherst police looking for gunman who forced Sweet Home lockout

Three schools in Amherst released students for the day Friday after having been placed in lockout mode after Amherst police reported a man with a handgun was seen on Commerce Drive, the Sweet Home Central School District said.

The lockout measure, said to have been precautionary, was put in place at about 1 p.m. at Willow Ridge Elementary, Heritage Heights Elementary and Sweet Home High School, the district said. Marked police vehicles were stationed at each school and police were stationed throughout the area, the district said.

The district had also asked parents not to travel to the schools to pick up their children.

Commerce Drive runs off Sweet Home Road, south of North French Road.

Lockout mode, which is different than lockdown mode, is put into effect when there is a perceived threat outside a school and no one is allowed to enter a school building.

As of late Friday, an Amherst Police dispatcher said there had been no arrest made resulting from the incident which, the police dispatcher said, was still under investigation.