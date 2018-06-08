Things to do in Western New York: June 9

2 p.m. at 20 venues in and around the Village of East Aurora. See eamusicfest.com for the lineup and how to get a wristband that allows you entry to all venues ($10-$15).

The East Aurora Music Festival returns for a day of music by 80 bands in 20 venues in the village. Best of all: it helps worthy causes. A free shuttle will take fans to the various venues including Fireman’s Field where the new Buffalo Music Coalition debuts with music by such bands as McCarthyizm, Ten Cent Howl and Critt’s Juke Joint. - Toni Ruberto

Noon to 11 p.m. at 1250 Niagara St. Free to attend, although a commemorative Willi Becher glass is available for $10, with the first fill free and additional fills with a 50-cent discount.

Commentary: According to the Facebook event page, the pitch is simple: Beer, Games, Clams, Music. Resurgence's local brews will be augmented by the return of its strawberry IPA and lime Berliner Weisse, two summer-friendly beers, as well as a beer truck stationed in the parking lot to ease the stress on the indoor bar.

The venue's cornhole boards, life-size Jenga and giant Connect Four address the second. Steve's Clam Bar, the seasonal project of Steve Meli - usually at Salumeria Belsito - will be a special food guest, with food trucks arriving on the scene later at night. - Ben Tsujimoto

7 p.m. at the Screening Room Cinema & Cafe (in the Boulevard Mall, 880 Alberta Drive, Amherst). Tickets are $10.

Director Sophie Fiennes followed Grace Jones on and off the stage since the mid-2000s, compiling the footage into this acclaimed documentary that is finally getting its Buffalo premiere.

The biopic combines a mix of concert footage, interviews and archival footage for an unfettered look into the iconic rock musician's life. - Toni Ruberto