SPEIDEL, Clayton L.

SPEIDEL - Clayton L.

Of Orchard Park. Entered into rest on June 6, 2018. Beloved husband of Shirley A. (nee Regan) Speidel; devoted father of Scott (Jane) Speidel, Cristy (Jay) Pauley and Glenn (Cheryl) Speidel; cherished grandfather of Andrea, Marc, Stephen, Tisha, Deanna, Jamie, Kelsey and Ryan; adored great-grandfather of 10 great-grandkids; loving son of the late Leopold and Anna Speidel; dear brother of Janet (late Richard) Abendschein and the late James Speidel; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Sunday from 2-6PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Speidel was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Online condolences may be made by visiting

www.lombardofuneralhome.com