TV food celebrity Anthony Bourdain died Friday morning. He was 61. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Shock and sorrow: Buffalo shares heartbreak over Bourdain's death

The world awoke Friday to the news of esteemed chef, author and TV food celebrity Anthony Bourdain's death, deemed an apparent suicide.

Starring in the Travel Channel's "No Reservations" and more recently CNN's "Parts Unknown," Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel Friday morning in Strasbourg, France. He was 61.

Bourdain's blend of personality - at times profane and crude but consistently himself - storytelling ability and culinary knowledge informed and entertained a national audience for more than 15 years. He opened the eyes of curious eaters to unusual and exotic foods, entranced viewers with his edgy-but-relatable persona and wrote books and a collection of articles and essays that will help carry on his legacy.

Tremors of Bourdain's death are felt even in Buffalo, where stirring social media reaction illuminated how the celebrity's message resonated in careers, food choices and appreciation for other cultures.

Donnie Burtless, the co-founder of Buffalo Eats, shared how vital Bourdain's influence was in the start of the local food blog that's lasted for more than a decade and helped shape and inform the views on food of thousands of Buffalonians.

The News' Andrew Galarneau interviewed Bourdain before his visit to Shea's Performing Arts Center in 2013, touching on "Kitchen Confidential," his creative freedom on TV and the balance of food and adventure. The food editor nicely summed up what made Bourdain compelling.

"[Bourdain's] swagger and razor-tongued dismissals of the cheesiest icons of American food culture made him a hero to a generation that was coming to believe that authentic, wholesome, nourishing food was worth fighting for, and that feeding people well was a worthy pursuit."

Buffalo's Crisis Services is a local resource for suicide awareness and prevention, as well as mental health and addiction. The organization can be reached 24 hours a day at 834-3131.

