Shock and sorrow: Buffalo shares heartbreak over Bourdain's death

The world awoke Friday to the news of esteemed chef, author and TV food celebrity Anthony Bourdain's death, deemed an apparent suicide.

Starring in the Travel Channel's "No Reservations" and more recently CNN's "Parts Unknown," Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel Friday morning in Strasbourg, France. He was 61.

Bourdain's blend of personality - at times profane and crude but consistently himself - storytelling ability and culinary knowledge informed and entertained a national audience for more than 15 years. He opened the eyes of curious eaters to unusual and exotic foods, entranced viewers with his edgy-but-relatable persona and wrote books and a collection of articles and essays that will help carry on his legacy.

Tremors of Bourdain's death are felt even in Buffalo, where stirring social media reaction illuminated how the celebrity's message resonated in careers, food choices and appreciation for other cultures.

Donnie Burtless, the co-founder of Buffalo Eats, shared how vital Bourdain's influence was in the start of the local food blog that's lasted for more than a decade and helped shape and inform the views on food of thousands of Buffalonians.

The News' Andrew Galarneau interviewed Bourdain before his visit to Shea's Performing Arts Center in 2013, touching on "Kitchen Confidential," his creative freedom on TV and the balance of food and adventure. The food editor nicely summed up what made Bourdain compelling.

"[Bourdain's] swagger and razor-tongued dismissals of the cheesiest icons of American food culture made him a hero to a generation that was coming to believe that authentic, wholesome, nourishing food was worth fighting for, and that feeding people well was a worthy pursuit."

Even more than food writing, Bourdain sidestepped the orientalism that is rife in travel documentary. He had a way of looking at people like they were just people and giving them a platform to describe their own culture and experience. https://t.co/YeqjDz0UWY — Torin Rozzelle (@torinrozzelle) June 8, 2018

How he wrote and the way he opened himself up in front of us made Bourdain feel like an actual part of my life for years and not just some passing celebrity. — Rich (@nickelcity) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain wanted his viewers to know about individual cultures around the world, explored and broke down stereotypes and didn't just highlight the good stuff. His voice will be greatly missed. https://t.co/ri9ldrUrDy — Francesca Bond (@chessabond) June 8, 2018

RIP Anthony Bourdain. Such an intelligent, witty, empathetic man who I think we all wanted to hang out and share a meal with. — Alyssa Palombo (@AlyssInWnderlnd) June 8, 2018

Say it aint so...... @Bourdain inspired me to go out and find the good stuff in life while traveling and even while at home. Food, drink, but most of all PEOPLE. It's out there. Just have to go and seek it out. Who and what are we without story??? Totally gutted..... RIP!!!!!!! — Made Violent (@madeviolent) June 8, 2018

Of all the things I could have learned today, learning that Anthony Bourdain is dead is among the last I would have ever wanted. Just terrible. His writing, his unceasing curiosity, his ability to find wonder wherever he was...these are gifts in short supply these days. — Kelly Sedinger (@Jaquandor) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain. Like him or not the guy changed how we look at food, travel and culture. He was as real and raw as it gets. Rest easy. Mental health is no joke! Please, PLEASE talk to someone. — Matt Speed (@MattSpeed) June 8, 2018

Sad to hear about Anthony Bourdain. His plain speak about culture and food has made the world accessible to many. And for this ESL teacher, it opened the door to understanding students and communities. #PartsUnknown — Greg Conley (@Gregsateacher) June 8, 2018

Truly saddened by the news of Anthony Bourdain's passing. One of my absolute fav celebrities, his books and television shows got me to start traveling in 2009 and I haven't stopped since. If you know someone who is dealing with mental health issues, please reach out to them. — Mac McGuire (@somacgoes) June 8, 2018

Big fans of No Reservations in the Parker house. Saddened to hear about the death of Anthony Bourdain. — Christopher Parker (@Bulldogwgr) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's death is heartbreaking. Beyond the sorrow I feel for his daughter, I think that more than almost any other TV personality, he challenged us to think differently and more deeply about food, culture (both so-called "high" and "low"), travel, etc. (1/4) — Patrick McDevitt (@pfmcdevitt) June 8, 2018

RIP Anthony Bourdain. I was always a big fan, and you made me want to travel even more than I already did. Goes to show that even a successful dude with the best job on the planet can still be facing their own demons. Take care of yourselves and get help if needed. — Spliffendifferous (@bkanicki) June 8, 2018

Really affected by Anthony Bourdain’s death. No Reservations was a transformative show for me personally. Horrible to imagine what he was going through and I can only feel so sorry for his family. — Tynology 🕹 (@tynology) June 8, 2018

my favorite thing about Anthony Bourdain was that he was always somewhere new and incredible. food is culture, do your best to travel the world and explore it. — Allison Rapp (@Allison_Rapp22) June 8, 2018

And if Anthony Bourdain taught us anything, don’t be afraid of o order the weird thing off the menu — Jen Kovach (@Jenuinely_Jen) June 8, 2018

I heard this story on @NPR yesterday and then woke up to the sad news of Anthony Bourdain's death. Depression and other issues affect so many. We never really know what goes on in the mind of another unless you talk to them. So offer hope: listen and talk https://t.co/h5BCSNa2XB — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 8, 2018

Buffalo's Crisis Services is a local resource for suicide awareness and prevention, as well as mental health and addiction. The organization can be reached 24 hours a day at 834-3131.

