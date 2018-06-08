Seneca merchant loses appeal over cigarette tax

A Seneca Nation merchant has lost the latest round in his battle to avoid state taxes on cigarettes he sells.

The State Court of Appeals ruled against Eric White, owner of Native Outlet in Salamanca, and found that state tax law does not conflict with Indian treaties or the U.S. Constitution.

White, who sells cigarettes to Seneca Nation members and the general public, claims the sale of his cigarettes is legal because they are native brands being shipped from one reservation to another in the state.

State officials responded by asking the court to dismiss the suit and uphold the state's authority to tax Seneca cigarettes.

The Court of Appeals' ruling is a victory for the state.