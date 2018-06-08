SCHWEIZER, Edmund F.

SCHWEIZER - Edmund F. June 6, 2018, of Hamburg, NY, loving husband of the late Shirly E. Schweizer; cherished father to Michael (Anthony LoDestro) Schweizer, Kurt (Diane) Schweizer, Mark (Maureen) Schweizer, Laurie (Daniel) Smith, Paula (Robert) Bucci, Robert (Marianne) Zuppinger and William (Roselle) Zuppinger; loving grandpa/pappa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday, June 10th, from 2-5 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075, where a service will be held at 5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo. Edmund was a retired Hamburg Police Officer and WWII Veteran.