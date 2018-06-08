SANO, Geraldine E. (Wilson)

SANO - Geraldine E.

(nee Wilson)

June 5, 2018, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Bruno V. Sano; loving mother of Deborah (William) Wright, Mark (Alice) Sano, Geraldine (John) Fink, Kathleen (Charlie Jamieson) Thuman, Michael (Lisa) Sano and the late Francine Sano; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 9-10 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com