Running: Arlington, John, Niland elected to WNY Running Hall of Fame

Three people will be inducted into the Western New York Running Hall of Fame this year. Receiving the honor will be Judy Sparks Arlington, Jeff John, and Bridget Niland.

The class will be officially inducted on Friday, Aug. 31 at the Tom Donnelly's Hall of Fame 5K.

Arlington was an eight-time All-American at Cortland where she still holds the school record in the 10K. She finished second in three events in the 1989 NCAA D-III championships and is a member of the SUNYAC Cross Country Hall of Fame. Arlington, who was the Buffalo News Runner of the Year in2001, has coached throughout Western New York and currently is an assistant at Daemen and helps train runners in Lockport.

John's impact on local running has been as the curator of the website bufffalorunners.com. The resource for runners includes the regional race calendar and records. John also works on timing local races and certifying courses.

Niland broke five school records in her track career at the University at Buffalo and was part of three relay school records. She was inducted into the UB athletic hall of fame in 2002 and was the Buffalo News Runner of the Year in 1999 – the same year she won the J.P. Morgan Corporate. The former athletic director at Daemen College, Niland is now the director of the Youth Sports Institute at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

Tuesday, May 29

Dirt Devil Trail Series No. 2, 3-miles, 6:30 p.m., Sprague Brook Park, Glenwood

Wednesday, May 30

The Gay 5K, 6:30 p.m., Larkin Filling Station, 745 Seneca St.

Friday, June 1

Alden’s 5K Race for Scholarships, 6:30 p.m., Alden Central High School, 13190 Park St., Alden

Superhero Race & Wellness Walk, 5K run, 1.8-mile walk, 7:15 p.m., St. George’s Church, Delaware Park near Nottingham Terrace and Amherst Streets

Saturday, June 2

Rosie The Riveter 5K, 9 a.m., Buffalo & Erie County Navel & Military Park

Independent Health Foundation’s Kids Run, 1.8 miles, 9 a.m., For ages 18 and younger. Delaware Park near the zoo.

Run The ‘Burg for Autism, 5K, 11 a.m., J.P. Fitzgerald’s, 4236 Clark St., Hamburg

Salmon Run, 5 p.m., Clark’s Park-Wilson Harbor, 57 Harbor St., Wilson

Sunday, June 3

Niagara Falls Women’s Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Rapidsview Parking Lot, Portage Road, Niagara Falls, Ontario

Rosie’s Run, 5K and 10K, 9 a.m., 122 Park St., Sherman

Girls On The Run 5K, 9>:30 a.m., University at Buffalo Amherst/North Campus

Matthew Hazelton Memorial 5K, 10 a.m., Clarion Hotel, 30 Lake Shore Dr. East, Dunkirk

Tuesday, June 5

Dirt Devil Trail Series No. 3, 3-miles, 6:30 p.m., Sprague Brook Park, Glenwood

The Grace Race, 5K run and 2K walk, 7 p.m., Christian Central Academy, 39 Academy St., Williamsville

Wednesday, June 6

The Big Run 5K, 6:30 p.m., Wilkeson Point, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd.

Friday, June 8

Crouse 5K Challenge, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Dr., Gowanda

Mount Mercy Academy 5K, 6:30 p.m., Mount Mercy Academy, 88 Red Jacket Pkwy.

Boys Run On 5K, 7 p.m., Buffalo Harbor State Park, 1111 Fuhrmann Blvd.

Saturday, June 9

Albion Strawberry Festival, 5K and 8K, 8 a.m., Orleans County Courthouse, Corners of State and Main Streets, Albion

Maple Grove Raising The Dough 5K, 9 a.m., Bemus Point Elementary School, 41 Liberty St., Bemus Point

Sea Lion Run 5K, 9 a.m., Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls

Be Kind 5K, 9 a.m., Falconer Park, North Phetteplace, Falconer

Susan G. Komen WNY Race For The Cure, 10 a.m., Buffalo RIverWorks, 359 Ganson St., Buffalo

St. Mary of the Lake 5K, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary of the Lake, 4737 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg

Sunday, June 10

Boys on the Right Track Spring 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m., Woodlawn Beach State Park, S-3580 Lakeshore Rd., Blasdell

FG III Memorial 5K, 10:15 a.m., Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 9483 Lake Shore Rd, Angola

A Walk/Run/Roll In Lauren’s Shoes, 1-mile or 5K, 11 a.m., Wilkeson Pointe, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd.

Tuesday, June 12

Dirt Devil Trail Series No. 4, 3-miles, 6:30 p.m., Sprague Brook Park, Glenwood

Thursday, June 14

Chestnut Ridge 5-Mile Trail Run, 6:30 p.m., Chestnut Ridge Park, Newton Road Entrance, Orchard Park

Buffalo J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, 3.5-miles, 6:45 p.m., Delaware Park

Friday, June 15

St. Gregory The Great Great Race 5K, 7 p.m., 100 St. Gregory Court, Maple Road, between Hopkins and Ayer, Williamsville

Saturday, June 16

Niagara Ultra Races, 10K, Half Marathon, Marathon, 50K, 7 a.m. Kinsmen Scout Hall, 430 King St., Niagara on the Lake, Ontario

Father’s Day 5K, 9 a.m. Delaware Park, Colvin Road Entrance

Fluvanna Fest 5K, 9 a.m., 3363 Fluvanna Ave. Ext., Jamestown

James Metz Memorial Scholarship Run, 5K, 10 a.m., Keysa Park, Brady Ave & Vandenberg Ave, Lancaster

Trooper Brinkerhoff 5K and 10K, 10 a.m., Boston Town Park

Grassroots Gardens, 5K and 10K, 3 p.m., LaSalle Waterfront Park, Niagara Falls

Sunday, June 17

Father Baker Father's Day 5K, 9 a.m., South Lake Park, 2655 South Park Ave.

Tuesday, June 19

Dirt Devil Trail Series No. 5, 3.5-mile trail run, 6:30 p.m., Sprague Brook Park

Thursday, June 21

West Seneca Community 5K, 6:30 p.m., Bi-Centennial Pool (behind American Legion Post) - 50 Legion Parkway, West Seneca

Black & Gold: Run The Hawk 5K, 6:30 p.m., Cardinal O'Hara High School, 39 O'Hara Rd, Tonawanda

Chase The Sun Summer Solstice 5K, 7:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord School, 26 Thorn Ave, Orchard Park

Saturday, June 23

50 Yard Finish 5K, 9 a.m., New Era Field (Home of the Buffalo Bills), 1 Bills Drive, Orchard Par

Sunday, June 24

Run Jimmy Run Charity 5K, 10 a.m., Coca Cola Field, 275 Washington St, Buffalo

Ashley May 5K, 10 a.m., Galanti Park, 230 Martin Rd, Lackawanna

Bemus Point 10K, 7 p.m., Bemus Point Golf Course and Tap House, 72 Main Street, Bemus Point

Tuesday, June 26

Dirt Devil Trail Series No. 5, 3.5-mile trail run, 6:30 p.m., Sprague Brook Park

Wednesday, June 27

Loughran's Alumni Cup 5K Run, 7 p.m., Loughran’s Bar & Restaurant, 4543 Main St., Snyder

Friday, June 29

Athletes Unleashed WOD Run, 5K, 6 p.m., Athletes Unleashed, 3689 California Rd, Orchard Park

Seneca Hickory Stick 5K Summer Sizzler Race No. 1, 5K, 7 p.m., Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Club, 4560 Creek Rd, Lewiston

Saturday, June 30

Marauder Trotter 5K, 9 a.m., Wright Park, 1 Wright Park Dr, Dunkirk

Wednesday, July 4

Lakewood YMCA Firecracker Runs, 10K and 2-mile, 9 a.m., Lakewood Beach, Lakewood

40th Depew-Lancaster Boys & Girls Club 10K, 9 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 5440 Broadway, Lancaster

Thursday, July 5

Daemen Athletics Summer Track Series No. 1, 6 p.m., Williamsville South High School Track, 5950 Main Street, Williamsville

Saturday, July 7

Ripley's Race To Wellness 5K, 9 a.m., Ripley Town Building, 1 Park Ave. (North State St.) Ripley

Thursday, July 12

Daemen Athletics Summer Track Series No. 2, 6 p.m., Williamsville South High School Track, 5950 Main Street, Williamsville

Saturday, July 14

Tuscarora Nation 10K and 2.5-mile run, 9 a.m., Tuscarora Indian School, 2015 Mount Hope Road, Lewiston

Niagara Catholic 5K, 10 a.m., Niagara Catholic High School, 520 66th Street, Niagara Falls

The Janeen Kelly Memorial Run 5K, 10 a.m., Mang Park, Kenmore

Sunday, July 15

5K Mission Possible, 8:30 a.m, Zion United Church of Christ. 15 Koenig Circle, Tonawanda

Tuesday, July 17

Okay 5K Fun Run/Wellness Walk, 7 p.m., Delaware Park’s Ring Road

Wednesday, July 18

ESB Engineering Scholarship Run 5K, 7 p.m., Buffalo Harbor State Park, 1111 Fuhrmann Blvd

Thursday, July 19

Daemen Athletics Summer Track Series No. 3, 6 p.m., Williamsville South High School Track, 5950 Main Street, Williamsville

St. John Vianney Kickoff Run 5K, 6:30 p.m., St. John Vianney R.C. Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

Tim Frank Memorial Canal Fest, 4 miles, 7 p.m., Crazy Jakes, 26 Webster St, North Tonawanda

Friday, July 20

Subaru Buffalo 4 Mile Chase, 7 p.m., Bidwell Parkway

St. Mary's 5K Chowder Chase, 7 p.m., St Mary’s Church of Swormville, 6919 Transit Road, East Amherst

Saturday, July 21

Laurel Run 8K, 8:30 a.m., Silver Creek Village Square, corner of Central Avenue and Main Street, Silver Creek

Run For Life 5K, 9 a.m., Life Church, 4928 Seneca Street, West Seneca

St. Amelia Christmas in July 5K, 9 a.m., St. Amelia Youth Ministry, 210 St. Amelia Drive, Tonawanda

Character Chase 5K, 9:30 a.m., The Village of Hamburg

Westfield Golden Hawks 5K, 10 a.m., Welch Field, Elm and 3rd St, Westfield

Sunday, July 22

Sunrise Camel Spider 5K, 7:30 a.m., American Legion Post 567, 3740 N Buffalo Rd., Orchard Park

EVL-9 and EVL-4 Trail Runs, 9.1 miles and 4.2 miles, 9:30 a.m., Holiday Valley Mountain Sports Center, Holiday Valley Ski Resort, Rt.219 Ellicottville

Wednesday, July 25

Ronald McDonald House 5K, 6:30 p.m., Ronald McDonald House, 780 West Ferry St., Buffalo

Thursday, July 26

Daemen Athletics Summer Track Series No. 5, 6 p.m., Williamsville South High School Track, 5950 Main Street, Williamsville

Friday, July 27

Seneca Hickory Stick 5K Summer Sizzler Race No. 1, 5K, 7 p.m., Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Club, 4560 Creek Rd, Lewiston

Saturday, July 28

Randolph Toymakers 5K Fundraiser, 8 a.m., 29 Center St, Randolph

Wild 5K, Trail Run, 9 a.m., jamestown Audobon Center, 1600 Riverside Rd, Jamestown

Dash 'N Splash Family Fun Run, 2.5 miles, 9 a.m., Frontier Middle School, 2751 Amsdell Rd, Hamburg

Battle on Buffalo 5K, 9 a.m., Delaware Park

Sunday, July 29

Lindsay Matthews Scholarship Race 5K, 10 a.m., Orchard Park Soccer Complex, 6909 Milestrip Road, Orchard Park

Thursday, Aug. 2

Daemen Athletics Summer Track Series No. 6, 6 p.m., Williamsville South High School Track, 5950 Main Street, Williamsville

Saturday, Aug. 4

Christine Padasak Memorial - Autism Awareness 5K, 9:30 a.m., The Children’s League parking lot, 393 North Street, Springville

Beast of Burden, 100-mile, 50-mile, 25-mile, 10 a.m., The Nelson C. Goehle Widewaters Marina, 718 Market Street, Lockport

St. Christopher Summerfest 5K, 6:30 p.m., St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda

Sunday, Aug. 5