Roy-Hart's historic baseball season comes to an end in state semifinal

The fairytale season came to a crashing halt for the Roy-Hart baseball team in the semifinal of the New York State Public High School Class B semifinal Friday night, as the Rams fell to Seton Catholic 7-1, thus ending their hopes of advancing to the state championship for the first time in program history.

“They were the better ball club today,” coach Mike Tarnowski said. “They hit the ball better, they pitched better and it’s hard to beat that.”

The Rams’ fans saluted them as they came off the field after the last out, acknowledging the progress made by the team this season. Roy-Hart has been in uncharted territory for the past two games, playing in both the regionals and semifinals for the first time in school history. The team also won it's third straight Niagara-Orleans League title and finished the season with 19 wins.

“The kids you know, I’m just so happy for them,” Tarnowski said. “Being here, at this stage, it’s hard to swallow. They deserve everything that they are getting. I’m just so proud of those seniors, it stinks to come up short but I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The Saints’ (12-6) proved to be too powerful for the Rams’ from the very first pitch when Zach Pruden hit a triple into the outfield. Cody Malyszek then hit a double for the Saints, bringing in Pruden to tack on the first run of the game. They had a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

Jacob Bruning took over on the mound in the second inning for the Rams, retiring all three batters he faced. But the Saints continued to push, adding three runs in the third inning and two in the fifth. There were moments of hope for the Rams on defense, such as the double play in the fourth inning to kick off a one-two-three inning, but, overall, the Rams had no answers for the Saints’ strength.

Roy-Hart mustered just three hits, a solo home run by Charlie Bruning, a single by Al Xapsos and a double by Jacob Bruning, against Seton Catholic pitcher Mason Vaughan. Vaughan pitched the entire game for the Saints.

“It was a tough loss,” Charlie Bruning said. “It was one of the least-hitting games we’ve had, we’ve never had less than one run all season long but today we just couldn’t pull it together.”

The Bruning brothers have been powering the Rams’ all season long, but this was the last high school game they will play together. Jacob will be graduating next month and playing at Niagara University next year. Charlie, a junior, will return for one more season.

“It’s been great,” Charlie said. “We won a lot of games together and just fought for each other."

Despite the bad ending, there is a slew of talented players returning for next season who can power the Rams. They are losing just three players – Xapsos, Ben Schwab and Jacob Bruning – and will have at their disposal Charlie Bruning and Gavyn Boyle, just an eighth grader this year, for next season.

“I definitely think it will help us be at this stage going through those pressure-packed moments," Tarnowski said. “Hopefully they come back with that sour taste in their mouths and have a little bit more magic next season.”

Seton Catholic will move on to Center Moriches (21-3) in the State Championship at 1 p.m. at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton tomorrow. Center Moriches defeated Albany Academy of the Boys (24-4) 4-0 in the other Class B semifinal earlier Friday.