Reporters' Notebook: June 8, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to architect Frank Lloyd Wright, born on this date in 1867, “We should learn from the snail: it has devised a home that is both exquisite and functional.”

BRING IT ON HOME – Covenant United Methodist Church, 539 Main St., West Seneca, holds a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $1. A $5 bag sale starts at noon.

The Zonta Cheektowaga-Lancaster Foundation holds a charity garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 27 Stephens Court, Lancaster. Attic and basement treasures from more than 20 homes will be offered.

The Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Drive, Lancaster, will hold its Spring Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Vendors can rent a table for $15. Call 685-1478.

WINNERS WANTED – More than 100 baskets, gift cards and big ticket items are prizes when the Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St., holds a basket raffle beginning at noon Sunday. Drawings start at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 or four for $20.

The Seneca-Babcock Community Association, 1168 Seneca St., will hold its annual basket raffle and BW’s chicken barbecue beginning at noon Sunday, with drawings at 4:30 p.m. $10 admission includes dinner and a strip of raffle tickets. For info, call 822-5094 or visit senecababcock.com.

HUNGRY? – All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Sanborn-Lewiston Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road (Route 31), Sanborn. $8 adults, $4 youngsters 5 and older.

Ravioli dinner, begins at noon Sunday. St. Casimir’s Church, 1833 Clinton St. $10, includes meatballs, dessert and beverage. Donations of canned goods are welcome. Call 432-7755.

Chicken barbecue, begins at noon Sunday. Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. $11 adults, $6 children under 12, includes beverage and dessert. Call 683-5254 or visit annunciation.cc.

Pulled pork pig roast, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lt. Col. Matt Urban VFW Post, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster. $15, includes two sandwiches, three sides, beer or pop and dessert. Call 681-8387.

OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS

** LOOK INSIDE – Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., offers free tours of its historic stained glass windows, depicting 127 Bible stories, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday during the Allentown Art Festival. Musicians from the Community Music School and the Chromatic Club of Buffalo will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Parking is available for $5 in the church lot. For more info, visit wpcbuffalo.org.

** SHARPER IMAGES – Local photography consultant Kenn Morgan will hold the first of his summer instruction sessions, “Photography and Your Camera Q & A,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. Fee is $5. For reservations, call 677-4843.

SINGING FOR SUPPERS – The seventh annual Music for Meals Concert will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in the First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St, City of Tonawanda. Admission is free, but donations of monetary gifts, non-perishable food items or personal care items for the North Tonawanda Interfaith Food Pantry and Good Shepherd Food Pantry are requested. Performing will be the Matt’s Music Vocal Performance Team, the First Presbyterian Choir, the St. Jude the Apostle Choir, the St. Francis of Assisi Choir and more.

