Post Time: Key prep for Queen's Plate on tap at Woodbine

ELMONT – As the American Triple Crown series comes to conclusion this weekend on Long Island, the Canadian Triple Crown starts to heat up north of the border.

The $125,000 Plate Trial will be run at Woodbine Racetrack on Saturday afternoon, the major prep race for the $1 million Queen’s Plate on June 30. The race has only attracted seven horses, and for the first time in three years, none competed on the American Derby trail.

The Plate Trial will be run on Woodbine’s Tapeta surface over 1 1/8-miles. The race is restricted to 3-year-olds foaled in Canada and last produced a Plate winner in 2010, when Big Red Mike won for Fort Erie-based trainer Nick Gonzalez.

The Plate Trial will be Race 9 on the Woodbine card, scheduled to go to post at 5:32 p.m.

Here’s a look at the entries for the Plate Trial Stakes (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):

1 – Scrapper (Pletcher, Da Silva, 7-2). The son of 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb has campaigned at Gulfstream Park for the Toddster, who regularly trains an Ontario-bred on the Canadian Triple Crown trail. His last two starts have been on the turf, including a nongraded stake placing in the English Channel. Eurico Rosa Da Silva has been a lethal jockey at Woodbine, winning at a 26 percent clip during the meeting.

2 – Telekinesis (Casse, Husbands, 2-5). The winterbook favorite is the heavy favorite in the trial for the ever-present Casse, who won his first Plate in 2014 with Lexie Lou. He also will start Wonder Gadot, second place finisher in the Kentucky Oaks in the Woodbine Oaks on Saturday’s card. The son of Ghostzapper out of a Street Cry mare looks to be the class of the race and will be the one to beat. It will be his first start on the synthetics at Woodbine and he comes out of an impressive second place finish in the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes.

3 – Rose’s Vision (Simon, Boulanger, 15-1). Chiefswood Stable, an annual player in the Plate sends out this son of Artie Schiller out of a Bernardini mare. After winning a turf allowance at Keeneland in the spring, he stubbed his toe in the Grade 3 Marine Stakes his only race on the Woodbine Tapeta. Will be looking elsewhere.

4 – Absolution (Gattellarro, Garcia, 20-1). The son of Singing Saint will need some heavy duty prayers to defeat this crew. While divine intervention is not likely in the cards, this colt has yet to race outside the Woodbine oval. Two nondescript wins on the Tapeta highlight his spotty resume.

5 – Aheadbyacentury (Ross, R Hernandez, 12-1). The longshot son of Midnight Lute will shun the blinkers for trainer John Ross. His damsire Touch Gold was a Triple Crown upsetter in the Belmont and the distance should not be an issue, based on his win in a nongraded Woodbine stake at nine furlongs. He comes in third off the layoff and we’ll use him underneath in the exotics.

6 – Silent Sting (Attard, Contreras, 8-1). Comes into the race off two straight nongraded stakes wins over the Woodbine Tapeta. He stretches out after his seven-furlong win in the Queenston Stakes. Has been in the exacta in all five career races. The main threat to the favorite.

7 – Boyhood Dream (Maker, Samuel, 20-1). The Ramseys send in this son of Dialed In for Mike Maker to take another shot on the Plate trail. They won the Plate in 2016 with Sir Dudley Digges and will try to duplicate it with Boyhood Dream. This is a big step up in class and he’ll have to prove himself a true Plate candidate with a big effort on Saturday.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Telekinesis; 2 – Silent Sting; 3 – Aheadbyacentury

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.