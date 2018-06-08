Openings, new screenings; 'First Reformed,' 'Hereditary,' 'Doctor Who'

"First Reformed." Starring Amanda Seyfried, Ethan Hawke, Cedric the Entertainer. Directed by Paul Schrader. A priest of a small congregation in upstate New York grapples with mounting despair brought on by tragedy, worldly concerns and a tormented past. 113 minutes. (Rated R for some disturbing violent images.) Showing at Dipson Amherst and Regal Transit Center.

"Hereditary." Starring Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro. Directed by Ari Aster. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. 127 minutes. (Rated R for horror violence, disturbing images, language, drug use and brief graphic nudity.) Showing at AMC Maple Ridge, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing, Transit Center and Transit Drive-In.

"Hotel Artemis." Starring Jodie Foster, Sofia Boutella, Dave Bautista, Jeff Goldblum. Directed by Drew Pearce. Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Nurse runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. (Rated R for violence and language throughout, some sexual references, and brief drug use.) Showing at Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing, Transit Center and Transit Drive-In.

"Kaala." Starring Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani. Directed by Pa. Ranjith. Kaala is about the life of Nellai / Tirunelveli based Tamils who live in large number in Mumbai. 162 minutes. Showing at Regal Elmwood and Niagara Falls.

"Ocean's 8." Starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling. Directed by Gary Ross. An all-female crew attempts an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala. 110 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for language, drug use, and some suggestive content.) Opens Thursday at AMC Maple Ridge, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing, Transit Center and Transit Drive-In.

"On Chesil Beach." Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emily Watson, Anne-Marie Duff. Directed by Dominic Cooke. Based on Ian McEwan’s novel. In 1962 England, a young couple find their idyllic romance colliding with issues of sexual freedom and societal pressure, leading to an awkward and fateful wedding night. 110 minutes. (Rated R for some sexual content and nudity.) Opens Friday at Dipson Eastern Hills.

Special Screenings

"Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami." Buffalo premiere of Grace Jones documentary.Director Sophie Fiennes followed Jones on and off the stage since the mid-2000s, compiling the footage into this acclaimed documentary that combines a mix of concert footage, interviews and archival footage. 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 8, 7 p.m. June 9, 7:30 p.m. June 12 and 14. Screening Room Cinema Café, Boulevard Mall.

"Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks." Director’s cut of popular Doctor Who story. 7 p.m. June 11 at the Regal Elmwood and Transit.

"Jumanji" double feature. Four hours of family fun with the 1995 Robin Williams original and the 2017 Dwayne Johnson hit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” 2 p.m. June 10 and 6:30 p.m. June 11 at Regal Elmwood and Transit theaters.

Retro Tuesday. “Weird Science” (9:15 p.m.) and “Real Genius” (10:45 p.m.) on Tuesday at Transit Drive-In, Lockport. Proceeds benefit the American Diabetes Association.