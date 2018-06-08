Officials identify woman who died in North Tonawanda fire
The woman found dead after an apartment fire Wednesday morning on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda has been identified as Colleen M. Curtis, 59.
Authorities are still awaiting a ruling on the cause of death from the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, North Tonawanda Fire Chief Joseph D. Sikora said.
Curtis lived alone in a rear, first-floor apartment in the multi-unit building, neighbors said.
The cause of the fire at 668 Oliver, which was reported at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious in nature, Sikora said.
A passerby who noticed the blaze knocked the victim's apartment door open while a neighbor went in to try to find her before being forced back out by the fire, neighbors said.
Share this article