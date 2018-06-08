My View: What's so great about the outdoors?

By Gavin MacFadyen

As summer finally settles in, I have been told that I should “go outside.” The other day, a co-worker asked me if I had “gone outside” on a recent beautiful Sunday. When I told him I had not, his face fell and he comforted me as though I had relayed news of the death of a family pet.

I am aware of “the outside” and am actually a supporter of its existence. To me, it keeps the inside cozy and confined – marking the edges of it so that one realizes there is a difference, for example, between the house and the backyard.

I have to admit to being curious as to just why I am expected to “go outside.” Is it because the sun shines and the air is warm? I rather like the climate-controlled environment of the indoor world. What are the odds that the outside temperature will exactly mimic that sweet spot of comfort all of us are able to produce within our homes and workplaces.

It is a rather God-like ability we have to be able to turn a dial and – like a Supreme Being – marshal all the forces of heat or cooling to fashion an ideal environment for ourselves.

No one tells an astronaut that they should “go outside” when they are in the comfy confines of a space station. Perhaps they do on occasion have to venture out but I am guessing it is only because something bad is happening.

I think that’s how I feel. “Outside” is a necessary part of our life in that we often have no choice but to go there. But I look at it as a way of getting from one inside space to the other – like going from our front door to the car parked at the curb. That’s only necessary if one does not have an attached garage. This concept of attaching an inside for your car must have been invented by someone who – like me – thought there were ways to avoid the outside altogether – with just a little effort.

I know that some will object and claim the outside is a good thing. Nothing could be further from the truth. If the outside were so great then wouldn’t we welcome it into our homes – the way one gets excited when a package arrives at our door and isn’t stolen by the neighbors before we get home from work?

Other people are outside. I don’t know about you, but I find that group commonly known as “other people” to be somewhat annoying. Let me tell you what other people do – they yell, sometimes smell and play their ‘70s hard rock too loudly from their porches. They also show a desire to live in the houses next to me wherever I have called home.

Human history can be viewed as one long trek toward the inside. Whether it was caves, grass huts, teepees or igloos, as a species we have shown a penchant for choosing the inside over the outside no matter where we lived or in what climate.

It’s very bright outside, particularly during the day. At dusk, there are small buzzing insects who enjoy sucking our blood. I have groundhogs living under my house, possums on my porch and raccoons scratching at my screen door. They are all basically trying to get inside – just like me.

These are not stupid animals. They don’t want to be outside either.

As children we are always told to go outside. It’s not for our health. It’s because the grownups want the inside to themselves.

I completely get it.

Gavin MacFadyen, of Jamestown, can be found primarily indoors.