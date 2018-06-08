Mistrial declared in daughter's cold case murder trial in mother's death

The cold case murder trial of a woman accused of stabbing her mother to death in 2005 ended in a mistrial Friday when a State Supreme Court jury could not agree on a verdict.

Justice Christopher J. Burns declared the mistrial after jurors notified the court that they were hopelessly deadlocked over whether Lashawn Lewis, 40, was guilty of killing Lateyfa Lewis in her Orange Street home nearly 13 years ago. The defendant, who has since then acquired a record of petty crimes, drug offenses and at least one felony, was indicted in 2017 in the homicide.

The body of Lateyfa Lewis, who was 50, was found by in her bedroom on Aug. 4, 2005. She had sustained several stab wounds, including one to the chest that broke off part of the knife, and also had a number of defensive injuries, investigators said.

Her daughter had told investigators at the time that she had stopped by her mother's home earlier that morning and found her mother still in bed. She said she discovered the body when she came back to the house shortly before noon that same day.

Among the prosecution witnesses were two women who testified that Lewis had told them she killed her mother. They also testified about Lewis's drug use during the time when Lateyfa Lewis was killed.

Lewis will remain in custody until she returns to court Tuesday for scheduling discussions for a new trial.