Miller Tennis Center set to host UTSA Men's Futures Tournament

The Sargent and Collins LLP Attorneys at Law Men’s Futures Tournament begins Saturday at the Miller Tennis Center.

The tournament, which will span over nine days and is part of the UTSA circuit, has a $25,000 prize, the highest in the tournament's history. Last year the prize was $15,000, but Todd Miller, the owner of the Miller Tennis Center and the co-tournament director, said the Sargent and Collins firm came to him and wanted to raise the payout in order to ensure the tournament continues to attract top talent.

“It’s a rare opportunity for the local community to see professional tennis up close in their backyards free of charge,” Miller said. “They can sit right next to the court which is really a unique opportunity.”

There will be 128 players competing in the qualifying singles draw beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The main draw will then be cut down to 32 players for the singles tournament and 16 teams for doubles, which will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“Super Saturday” will kick off at 11 a.m. June 16th, with the doubles final and back-to-back singles semifinals matches. The singles final is at noon June 17th.

The competition this year features last year's singles champion Alex Rybakov, as well as a slew of players ranked in the 200s and 300s in the world.

“It’s been pretty well supported every year and we anticipate the same this year,” Miller said. “We’ve had a lot of players go on and do some great things after this tournament.”

This is the eighth year the tournament has been held in Buffalo and sponsored by Sargent and Collins LLP Attorneys. The tournament is free and open to the public.