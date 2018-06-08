Man who sold more than 6,000 bags of heroin pleads guilty

A Buffalo man who between 2016 and Dec. 6, 2017, sold more than 6,000 bags of heroin in the Buffalo area pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Emmanuel Lopez, 27, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in October 2017 federal agents conducted two purchases from Lopez. Lopez turned over 52 bags which tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and tramadol, prosecutors said.

In October and November 2017, Homeland Security agents observed Lopez selling drugs to suspected customers, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Lopez was arrested Dec. 5, 2017, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at his Riverside Avenue home, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a search of Lopez’s cellphone established that during the latter part of 2017, he had sold about 6,022 bags of heroin.

Lopez is to be sentenced Sept. 25 before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.