$718,000 romance scam leads to 2-year prison term, FBI warning

For anyone involved in an online romance, the FBI has some advice. Be cautious.

More and more, scammers are preying on people, mostly women, who are looking for a relationship through dating websites and social media.

If you don't believe it, consider the local woman, a highly paid, white-collar professional in her late 50s, who lost $718,000 to a fake boyfriend she met on MillionaireMatch.com.

On Friday, Jason Osei Bonsu, a resident of Ghana and one of the two men who targeted the victim, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to two years in prison.

"The victims tend to be older women who have lost a husband and accumulated a nest egg," said Gary A. Loeffert, special agent in charge of the FBI in Buffalo. "These criminals then try to gain the victim's confidence in order to gain access to the nest egg."

The FBI, which investigated the local case, says the financial losses experienced by romance scam victims exceed those of any other online crime. In 2017, the agency received 15,372 romance fraud complaints from victims who lost more than $211 million.

Closer to home, the FBI in Buffalo received complaints from 137 victims who lost more than $970,000 last year.

Prosecutors say the local woman who fell victim to a scam thought she was communicating with Marvin Roecker, a self-described millionaire who wooed her with intimate phone calls, romantic texts and personal online messages.

Roecker told her he was in the midst of a $7 million deal to sell dried cocoa beans to Kraft Heinz, according to court papers.

And then came his request for money.

He told her he needed the extra cash to pay for shipping and insurance, and promised to repay her, plus interest. He also provided an airline itinerary indicating when he would arrive in Buffalo to begin their relationship.

She agreed and sent him five separate payments, including a final wire transfer of $465,000 in April 2016.

In the eyes of the FBI, that was her biggest mistake.

"Don't send them money, but that's easy for me to say," said Loeffert. "Social media can be a great tool to meet people. Unfortunately, there's also a dark side to the internet."

Prosecutors say Roecker's online profile was a fake and included a photo that belonged to someone else, a realtor from Texas who is not Marvin Roecker.

No one is certain who was behind the Roecker persona, but two men, Bonsu and Adams Amen, both citizens of Ghana, were charged with taking part in the scam. Both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud.

"He didn't set this up. This wasn't his scheme," defense lawyer Joel L. Daniels said of Bonsu Friday.

Daniels said his client was a minor player in a scam orchestrated by people in Ghana who were never caught or prosecuted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango countered by noting that Bonsu took part in the scheme for 18 months and, during that time, took in more than $211,000 from victims.

As part of his sentence, Bonsu was ordered to repay $139,000. He also faces deportation back to Ghana.

To protect yourself against online predators, the FBI recommends you look for red flags.

The agency says people should be wary of individuals they never met in person, and suggested they use the web to research a person's name, profile and photo to see if it was used elsewhere.

They also warn against individuals who want to talk "offline," or people who try to isolate you from friends and family.

"They groom their victims,"Loeffert said of the scammers. "The object is to gain the person's confidence and, once they succeed, go for the bank account."

Prosecutors said the local woman who was victimized by Amen and Bonsu is not the only one who fell victim to the fraud. And the other victim was a man.

In court papers, they claim Bonsu and Amen cheated the South Dakota resident out of $72,500 as part of a separate romance scam.

The man was apparently told his money would pay for shipping and insurance costs associated with an inheritance, including a large quantity of gold.

While the man and woman who were victimized by Bonsu and Amen went to authorities, Loeffert said it's common for victims to remain quiet.

"For those women out there, we urge them to come forward," he said. "These people are still out there hurting others."

Investigators said Ghana, where Amen and Bonsu reside, is a hotbed of romance scammers.