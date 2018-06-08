MADILL, Dorothy A. "Dot" (Ignatowski)

MADILL - Dorothy A. "Dot"

(nee Ignatowski)

June 6, 2018. Devoted mother of Thomas Jr. (Shelly) Madill, Stephen (Wendy) Madill and the late Jeffrey L. Madill; mother-in-law of Anne Marie Madill; loving grandmother of Jamie Madill; dear sister of the late Walter Ignatowski, Jeanette (Roger) Daily and Richard Ignatowski; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday from 2-5 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.), Monday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to St. Mary's School for the Deaf (www.smsdk12.org) or Deaf Access Services (www.wnydas.org). Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com