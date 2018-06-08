Loraine C. Kluytman, 88, longtime Cheektowaga election inspector

March 9, 1930 – June 2, 2018

Loraine C. Kluytman, a former election inspector, died Saturday in Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clarence, after a lengthy illness. She was 88.

Born in Buffalo, the former Loraine Teichert was a graduate of Kensington High School and worked as a sales clerk before marrying Robert J. Kluytman in 1949. A retired Buffalo firefighter, he died in 2003.

A homemaker and mother of two, she served as an election inspector in Cheektowaga for 35 years.

Mrs. Kluytman was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the HIAS Club at Infant of Prague Catholic Church.

She was a league bowler for many years at Airport Lanes, enjoyed playing golf at Pine Meadows Golf Course and, as a cook, made a variety of German dishes. An accomplished seamstress, she made her daughter’s wedding dress.

She wintered in Largo, Fla., for 32 years and lived for the past 10 years in Williamsville.

Survivors include her daughter, Diane Diegelman; two nieces, Jane Saeger and Kathy; and two grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.