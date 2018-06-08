Letter: Trump should be ousted from office of presidency

Flying the flag and standing for the national anthem are very small indicators of true patriotism. The real tests are much more demanding. Let’s take a look at President Trump’s grades for true patriotism.

Patriotism costs blood and money. Trump still has not revealed his taxes. He claims they are being audited! Not paying your taxes is a surefire way to weaken the military, educational and physical strength of the United States. His grade is a “D-.”

What about blood? Trump, his family and big bad National Security Adviser John Bolton did everything possible to avoid military service. Grade, “F.”

True patriotism demands that our leaders stand up to the dictators and enemies of the United States. Trump has done nothing of the sort. In fact, he has praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Same for the leader of China. Grade, “F.”

The lifeblood of the United States has always been a supply of immigrants who would strive to become American citizens. Trump has embarrassed the Statue of Liberty by dismissing and cruelly calling out immigrants. Even as he fast-tracks his wife’s immigrant parents! Grade, “F.”

A true patriot honors all Gold Star parents and military heroes. Not Trump. If you criticize him, you are in his verbal doghouse. Grade, “F.”

A true leader and patriot tries with all his might to unify the nation. Trump sows discord at every turn. He equates white supremacists with patriot citizens. He makes fun of disabled and religiously diverse populations! Grade, “F-.”

Finally, Trump is at war with the FBI, the CIA and the NSA. He undermines with crazy and fake ideas the very core of our intelligence community. I urge Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly to take these grades and expel Trump from the office of the presidency.

Joseph Yonder

Depew