Letter: Progress is too slow on animal rights bills

Two op-eds written by Kathleen Parker, which appeared in The News, caused me unease. One addressed the truths about high-stakes horse racing (hot on the heels of the Kentucky Derby) and the second, the horrific practices of horse slaughter and its synergistic dance with horse racing.

Also printed in The News, in May, was a story from the Washington Post reporting that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be warning some facilities of animal welfare inspections rather than the unannounced, surprise visits of the past, to evaluate practices and determine if there are violations in the day-in, day-out practices.

Where does all this take me? Around this time of year, in 2013, The Buffalo News reported that 30 horses died in a “gruesome” tractor-trailer fire as the horses were being transported to a slaughterhouse in Canada. Reading this disturbing report led me to discover the Safeguard American Food Exports (SAFE) Act, sitting in Congress. I excitedly wrote, telephoned and emailed our New York State senators and representatives, naively thinking immediate action would beget immediate passage and horses would soon be saved.

Five years later, where are we? Last August, this bill was referred to subcommittee in the 115th Congress. Progress.

There are seven other bills, in addition to the above mentioned SAFE Act, that the Humane Society Legislative Fund keeps as top priorities. I say keeps because they just sit in Congress year after year. They are Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act, Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, Humane Cosmetics Act, Horseracing Integrity Act, Shark Fin Trade Elimination Act and the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

Each of these acts demonstrates our humanity to one another and to those creatures, pets and domesticated animals that are part of the fragile balance of life on earth. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

Carolyn C. Koelmel

Williamsville