Letter: New York Times article guesses wrong on tariffs

After reading Neil Irwin’s June 1 article in the business section of The News, a simple conclusion was easy to achieve. As the senior economics correspondent for the New York Times, I would expect more than a Grim Reaper approach to his shortsightedness view on President Trump’s steel and aluminum products tariffs.

Irwin definitely has the $15-an-hour “burger flipper” mentality on our present and future economy. His article certainly conveys a lack of dealing with a complex worldwide economy.

He states that free markets in foreign countries are stable even though their policies may be inefficient, but they are stable in their inefficiency. Thankfully our president doesn’t fall into that toxic thought process of mediocrity. New steel and aluminum plants will be built in America by entrepreneurs or foreign interest and will create good-paying jobs with benefits that have laid at the wayside for far too long. This builds a future that ends well for our country and great American workers who will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor in their twilight years.

You need industry to survive and be the leader in this ever-changing world. I respect Irwin’s article. I just don’t agree with hypotheticals that abound in that article.

Mark Neupert

Tonawanda