Letter: Banning assault weapons will keep our society safe

On the topic of gun violence and mass shootings we see so much of lately, I have a solution that will work. Get the AK and AR assault weapon garbage off the streets.

At the time of the Second Amendment, guns were single shot for hunting, protection and to prevent overthrow by a foreign government. To me that purpose should remain the same. If someone cannot hit a deer or intruder with five shots, they are not a very good shot. When I was a kid, war weapons like Bazookas were locked at the armory and only hunting rifles or handguns were allowed. There is no need for multiclip, semiauto war weapons on the street.

Care and appreciation for a fine hunting or target gun is one thing. However, no officer should have to walk up to a car with his service revolver and face an AR war weapon with a box of spare clips waiting. These gun shows trading AR and AK weapons need to stop. The Second Amendment will be alive and well, as will our kids and society, without assault weapons on our streets.

Bob Baker

Lockport