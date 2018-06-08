Launch New York, Medical Campus to partner on clean-tech incubator

Launch New York will partner with the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus on its Emerging Cleantech Opportunity incubator.

Paul Tyno was named by Launch New York as program director for the incubator. Tyno serves as the Medical Campus' strategic adviser for energy initiatives.

The Emerging Cleantech Opportunity incubator is the sixth clean energy incubator to receive a four-year award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The incubator will provide individual mentoring, commercialization resources, technical assistance, business development support and funding for seed and early stage clean energy companies.