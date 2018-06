JOHNSON, Rev. Jean (Perryman)

JOHNSON - Rev. Jean (nee Perryman)

Born July 24, 1939, deceased April 30, 2018. Rev. Jean Johnson departed this life on April 30, 2018.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at 1 PM at the Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, located at 833 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211. Where the Rev. J.R. Christopher is the pastor. Services are open to the public, all are welcome.