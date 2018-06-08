It's Fashion Friday: Meet Tyra Johnson, business owner

Name: Tyra Johnson, 42.

Who she is: Mother of 3-year-old Kyra, whose name is a combination of her own (Tyra) and that of her husband, Kelvin Hux (the “K”). Founder/owner of Blue Sky Design Supply, 978 Elmwood Ave., which specializes in sustainable interior finishes including Annie Sloan Chalk Paint and lifestyle products such as bamboo utensils and cleaning products. The shop also offers crafting and furniture-painting classes. A Milwaukee native with an MBA degree from the University at Buffalo, she is on the board of directors of 43North, Buffalo Arts Studio and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

What she’s wearing: A Donna Morgan brand printed shirt dress from Nordstrom Rack in Amherst. Denim jacket. Jade bracelet given to her by her father, who gave the same bracelet to her two sisters. A vintage jade ring and gold drop earrings that belonged to her grandmother. Hand-me-down black flats. “They were my sister’s. My sister is always looking for the perfect pair of shoes and she sends me the ones she no longer wears. I wear flat shoes. I can’t wear heels all day with a toddler and running around at work.”

Fashion statement: “I like pattern, texture and color. My clothes are a combination of pieces people give me and things I buy in a bright color or with a design detail that catches my eye. I also like things I feel will stand the test of time.”

Signature pieces: Her jade jewelry and a 1960s Coach handbag that belonged to her grandmother.

Recent purchase: Red capri pants from Old Navy. “We have a rescue dog who recently tore up my khaki-green shorts,” she said. Not exactly a replacement for the shorts, she added, but fun for summer.

In the market for: “Classic Bermuda shorts that I can wear with a jacket to make them look more professional.”

