High school scores & schedules (June 8)

High schools

Baseball

N.Y. STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS B

Friday’s semifinals

at Maine-Endwell High School

XI-Center Moriches vs. II-Albany Acad., 2 p.m.

Roy-Hart vs. IV-Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

at NYSEG Stadium, Binghamton

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS D

Friday’s semifinals

at NYSEG Stadium, Binghamton

X-Madrid-Waddington vs. II-Ft. Plain, 2 p.m.

Brocton vs. IV-Deposit/Hancock, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

at Binghamton University

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Softball

N.Y. STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Moreau Recreational Park, South Glens Falls

CLASS A

Saturday’s semifinals

Iroquois vs. XI-Mount Sinai, 11:30 a.m.

II-Averill Park vs. IV-Maine-Endwell, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Saturday’s semifinals

Olean vs. II-Ichabod Crane, 9 a.m.

IV-Susquehanna Valley vs. I-Westlake, 9 a.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Saturday’s semifinals

IX-East Plains vs. III-Sandy Creek, 11:25 a.m.

Chautuaqua Lake vs. II-Greenville, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS D

Saturday’s semifinals

North Collins vs. IV-Deposit, 1:30 p.m.

II-Fort Ann vs. III-Fabius Pompey, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

N.Y. STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS A

Wednesday’s semifinals

at Cicero-North Syracuse High School

III-West Genesee 15, Lancaster 6

CLASS C

Wednesday’s semifinals

at St. John Fisher College

III-Westhill 17, West Seneca East 3

Track and field

NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday’s meet

at Cicero-North Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s meet

at Cicero-North Syracuse, 10 a.m.

Boys golf

Sunday’s pairings

NYS Federation Golf Championships

at Bethpage State Park (Black Course), Farmingdale

Group 1: Luke Sample (Trevor Day School), Hamza Inak (Bronx HS of Science), Connor MacDonald (St. Joe’s), Adam Xiao (Manhassett). Group 2: Matt Ferrari (Croton), Chris Chan (Stuyvesant), Matt Minerva (Iona Prep), Will Higgins (Poly Prep Country Day School). Group 3: Jack Haxton (St. Francis), Alex Kyriacou (Suffern), Matt Simon (Riverdale Country School), Jerry Yang (Bronx HS of Science). Group 4: Tyler Kim (Hunter College HS), Birk McCaffery (Ethical Culture Fieldston School), Evan Sitts (Oneonta), Matt Helsin (Chaminade). Group 5: Matt Jackson (Canisius), Tate Purcell (Trinity School), Phoenix Polemarhakis (Edward R. Murrow HS), Erik Stauderman (Spakenhill). Group 6: Aidan Shaw (Orchard Park), Aiden Smith (Bronx HS of Science), Angelo Bonvino (Chaminade), Sam Henes (Collegiate School).