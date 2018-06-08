Herd's offense in high gear in win over Toledo

The Buffalo Bisons’ bats came alive Thursday night, as they scored nine runs or more for the fifth time this season en route to a 9-5 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field.

With the win, the Bisons avoided a sweep by the Mud Hens and snapped a three-game losing streak. Seven different players scored for the Bisons and designated hitter Danny Jansen led the team with five runs batted in.

The Bisons got off to a fast start, adding two runs in the first inning and five in the third to take a 7-0 lead. The Mud Hens added three in the third and one each in the fifth and seventh, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Bisons.

The Mud Hens went through five different pitchers and none pitched for more than 2.2 innings. For the Bisons, right-handed pitcher Deck McGuire allowed six hits and four runs through six innings of work. Jake Petricka came on in relief of McGuire and allowed two hits, while Justin Shafer replaced him in the ninth to close out the game.

Noteworthy: Jansen’s five RBIs was a career high for him. He has never had more than three in one game before. Jansen also had two hits and scored one run in the win. McGuire got his fourth win of the season, but his six hits allowed tied his season-high.

Points of interest: With the win, the Bisons are now a half-game ahead of the Rochester Red Wings for second place in the North Division of the International League. They are behind the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-25), who are the winners of four straight and own a three-game lead over the Bisons for first place.

Next: The Bisons head to Columbus to start a three-game series against the Clippers tonight. The Clippers are winners of four out of their past five games. Ryan Borucki (5-5, 3.14) and Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 10.45) and Taylor Guerrieri (1-1, 5.87) are the probable starters for the series.

The Bisons will then head to Allentown, Pa. for a three-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.